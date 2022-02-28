(Bloomberg) -- Petroleos Mexicanos increased fourth-quarter oil and condensate output as rising production of light crude more than offset a decline in heavy grades from deepwater platforms.

Pemex, as the state oil company in Mexico is known, reported crude and condensate output of 1.751 million barrels a day, a 4.5% increase from a year earlier, according to a statement released on Monday.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is seeking to make Mexico self-sufficient in gasoline and diesel by pumping more crude and making all of the country’s fuel domestically instead of relying heavily on U.S. imports. To ensure the country has enough crude to make fuel, Mexico also plans to halt exports over time.

Mexico to Halt Oil Exports in 2023 in Self-Sufficiency Bid

Condensate, a very light oil that’s usually worth less than regular crude, has increased as Pemex exploits major onshore fields such as Quesqui and Ixachi. Production of the company’s Isthmus light crude has also increased, in part due to expansion of drilling in shallow-water fields in the Gulf of Mexico, while output of its flagship Maya heavy grade is declining.

Pemex posted a fourth-quarter loss of 124.07 billion pesos ($6.1 billion).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.