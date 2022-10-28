(Bloomberg) -- Petroleos Mexicanos posted a surprise quarterly loss, in stark contrast to the huge profits reported this week from its biggest international peers, due to the higher cost of importing fuel.

Pemex said Friday it had third-quarter net loss of 52 billion pesos ($2.62 billion), compared with record earnings of 131.5 billion pesos in the second quarter.

The cost increase is due to rising prices for “gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and natural gas, as well as the increase in sales volume of regular gasoline, premium gasoline, diesel and jet fuel,” Pemex said in a filing to the Mexican stock exchange. It noted that the depreciation of the peso contributed to losses.

The disclosure comes the same day US oil giants Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. reported that they amassed more than $30 billion in combined net income last quarter amid high prices for crude and natural gas. Other energy majors including Shell Plc and TotalEnergies SE reported record or near-record earnings this week, spurring additional cash returns to shareholders via enhanced dividends and stock buybacks.

But unlike those companies, Pemex’s role as government-controlled national champion limits its ability to full capitalize on the global squeeze on energy supplies. Although Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has promised to rescue the company by restoring much of its former monopoly in the oil sector, he’s also diverting its resources into ramping up an unprofitable refining business with a goal of making Mexico self-sufficient in fuel.

With the most debt of any oil major -- $105 billion at the end September -- Pemex is seeking bank financing to clean up its balance sheet and fund its operations. It is in talks with HSBC and Goldman Sachs Group for $1 billion loan, Bloomberg reported last month, and it aims to monetize receivables for gasoline and diesel. The company said it will pay its own maturing debt for the remainder of this year.

Pemex is considering a repurchase or tender for bonds with its own cash, and is seeking a credit line with banks, according to Alberto Jimenez, associate managing director of finance at Pemex.

“We are currently working on the renewal of upcoming maturing lines as well as new lines with our main relationship banks, as well as working on a new guarantee with EXIM bank,” Jimenez said on a call with investors on Friday. “What we are seeing given the current market backdrop is a possible repurchase or a possible tender for bonds with our own cash, but it is still on the drawing board.”

Net energy importer

Output from giant onshore fields Ixachi and Quesqui has helped boost sales of natural gas and condensate, which is similar to very light crude. Its crude oil and condensate production reached 1.764 million barrels a day, a slight increase compared with the second quarter. Even so, Pemex’s flagship oil for export, Maya, continues to decline. Pemex’s crude exports fell 4.1% in the quarter compared to the previous one, to reach 964,000 barrels a day.

At the same time, Pemex is importing more gasoline and diesel. Older technology and a lack of maintenance means the company’s existing refineries are mostly producing fuel oil. Pemex reported a negative refining margin -- meaning it lost money on making fuel -- in the third quarter on lower crude prices and competition from refineries worldwide boosting their processing rates.

Pemex’s Deer Park refinery in Texas, which the company has pledged would contribute to the national refining system, isn’t sending any fuel to Mexico, and is mostly selling to US clients, said Reinaldo Wences, deputy director of evaluation and regulatory compliance at Pemex Industrial Transformation, on the call with investors on Friday.

Its purchase of Mexican oil has also declined over the years, reaching about 70,000 barrels a day, Wences noted. “They are still purchasing about 70,000 barrels a day of Maya-type crude, and they’re selling mainly still into the United States. We might see that change in the future,” he said.

Pemex’s Dos Bocas refinery, which has been constructed in Tabasco state, has also seen costs rise to more than double the original price tag.

(Updates with Pemex comments from investor conference call throughout.)

