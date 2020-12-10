(Bloomberg) -- Vitol Inc. was suspended from doing business with Mexico’s state oil company after the world’s biggest independent oil trader paid just over $160 million to settle allegations that it conspired to pay bribes in Latin America.

The trading arm of Pemex, as Petroleos Mexicanos is known, is imposing an informal temporary ban on doing business with Vitol, according to people with knowledge of the situation. The order came from Ulises Hernandez, the head of the trading arm known as PMI, they said.

Representatives from Pemex and Vitol didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Last week, Vitol’s U.S. unit agreed to settle charges that it plotted to pay bribes in Brazil, Mexico and Ecuador, in some cases as recently as in 2020, and also attempted to manipulate benchmarks for fuel oil prices, according to a deferred prosecution agreement. In response, Ecuador’s state-owned oil company Petroecuador said it was excluding Vitol from its list of suppliers and customers.

Earlier on Thursday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Mexico will investigate the allegations that bribes were paid to Pemex officials.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.