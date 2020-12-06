(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s Pemex suspended contracts to companies controlled by a relative of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, arguing a lack of disclosure of familial relations with the government.

Litoral Laboratorios Industriales, owned by Felipa Guadalupe Obrador Olan, a cousin of the president, had won two of four public tenders from Pemex, according to a statement of the oil company.

Obrador Olan’s relationship to the president “should have been reported as sensitive data” during the tender processes to senior company officials, according to the statement.

An “exhaustive investigation” has been launched into the contracts to determine “consequences.” Pemex is also investigating the possibility that Litoral Laboratorios “has provided its services together or in support of other contractor companies” since 2014.

“The president of Mexico has been and is categorical in the sense that under no circumstances is the assignment of contracts to his family members allowed,” Pemex said in the statement.

