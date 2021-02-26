(Bloomberg) -- Petroleos Mexicanos swung to a fourth-quarter profit, its second quarterly rise in four years, as the company benefited from a favorable exchange rate and production of crude and condensates increased.

Pemex on Friday posted net income of 123.2 billion pesos ($5.9 billion) for the period compared with a year-earlier loss of 171.5 billion pesos. It had a foreign exchange profit of 254.4 billion pesos in the quarter, compared to 36.2 billion pesos the previous quarter.

The company’s output of crude oil and condensates rose 1% compared to the third quarter, to 1.676 million barrels a day. It fell 1% compared with the same time a year ago.

Pemex is struggling to reverse 16 years of production declines and meet a government goal to reduce imports of fuel and produce more gasoline domestically. Earlier this month, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced a new credit stimulus that will apply to the taxes Pemex pays on hydrocarbons, capped at $3.6 billion. It will also receive a capital injection from the government of up to $1.6 billion this year.

Yet that boost isn’t nearly enough to help Pemex reduce debt that is currently the highest of any major oil company. Its financial debt rose to $113.2 billion by the end of last year. Volatile oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic have added to Pemex’s troubles, forcing it to cut contracts and squeeze suppliers, to whom it owes billions of dollars.

Last year, the combination of oil price volatility and reduced fuel demand as a result of Covid-19 containment measures saw Pemex face “the worst crisis in its history,” said Pemex chief financial officer Alberto Velazquez, on an investor conference call on Friday. The company was helped by the measures established by the current administration to reduce its taxes and bolster new field production, he said.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or Ebitda, was 20.2 billion pesos in the fourth quarter, a 29% drop compared to Ebitda in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Pemex is under pressure after failing to meet last year’s oil production target. Its crude oil production, including contributions from partners, declined by 1% in 2020 to 1.66 million barrels a day. But Pemex touted a 0.2% increase for the full year, after including condensate, a natural gas liquid akin to very light crude oil that’s used to dilute the heaviest grades of crude.

The Mexican state driller’s efforts to attract partner companies to share the burden of developing more challenging -- yet also more promising -- deep-water reservoirs has been stymied by Lopez Obrador’s cancellation of oil auctions and farm-out contracts with Pemex. The leftist leader has lambasted the energy reforms of the previous administration as an attempt to privatize Mexico’s oil riches.

