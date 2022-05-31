(Bloomberg) -- Petroleos Mexicanos will refinance debt of suppliers that are owed more than $5 million in invoices with new global bonds, the company said Tuesday.

Pemex owed suppliers 370.7 billion pesos last year and 72.6 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The company’s acting Chief Financial Officer Antonio Lopez-Velarde said earlier in May during an earnings call that it had a plan to regularize late payments and that a bond issuance was among possibilities to pay them back.

The new bonds will have a coupon of 8.75% and will mature in 2029.

Pemex, whose debt is the highest of any major oil company, at $108.1 billion, has struggled to pay its suppliers and service providers in recent years as resources have been drained to invest in its refining business under the nationalist policies of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. And crude production has declined for much of the past 15 years. The company owed Schlumberger $500 million at the end of December, according to a company filing.

As of April 21 Pemex owed about $2.5 billion in principal payments this year, and another $2.5 billion in interest, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The refinancing will cover $2 billion of debt to Pemex providers. The eligible invoices to be considered are those pending payment, denominated in dollars and due up until May 31.

The Mexican state-owned oil company’s 7.69% bonds due 2050 were among the worst performers in the US high-yield market Tuesday, falling 2 cents on the dollar to 77.50 cents at 4:10 p.m., according to Trace data. Pemex’s 6.5% bonds due 2041 fell 1.8 cents on the dollar to 73.85 cents, while its 6.7% bonds due 2032 fell 1.55 cents on the dollar to 86.54.

