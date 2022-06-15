(Bloomberg) -- The House committee investigating the 2021 attack on the US Capitol will hear from Vice President Mike Pence’s top lawyer and a former federal judge on Thursday as it focuses on Donald Trump’s pressure on Pence to block the the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election.

Greg Jacobs, who was Pence’s chief counsel, and Michael Luttig, a former federal appeals court judge who also gave legal advice to the vice president, will testify in person on Thursday. Both told Pence he had no legal authority to block or delay Jan. 6 congressional certification as Trump was demanding.

The panel is also likely to show video excerpts from closed-door testimony by, among others, Marc Short, the vice president’s chief of staff, who was with him at the Capitol on Jan. 6, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Eric Herschmann, another White House lawyer.

