(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Mike Pence threw out some red meat about throwing out red meat in a visit to Iowa. Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a big lead in a key demographic: “double haters.” And Wisconsin’s governor told President Donald Trump to wear a mask when visiting next week.

There are 81 days until the election.

Pence Beefs With Harris Over Red Meat

When Beef Magazine wrote up Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate, the very first thing it noted was her support for cutting back on red meat consumption.

At a town hall on climate change during the Democratic primary, Harris said the federal government should recommend people eat less red meat to combat climate change.

Now, the Trump campaign hopes ranchers have a cow about the remark.

“Kamala Harris said she would change the dietary guidelines of this country to reduce the amount of red meat Americans can eat,” Pence said in Iowa on Thursday, according to CBS. “Well, I’ve got some red meat for ya, we’re not going to let Joe Biden and Kamala Harris cut America’s meat.”

Trump also has asked where’s the beef if Biden wins, arguing during a Fox Business interview Thursday that “they don’t want to have cows” -- a claim he’s often made about the Green New Deal, which Biden did not endorse and Harris supported in the primary, based on a fact sheet.

Biden Leads by 19 Points Among ‘Double Haters’

Biden has a substantial lead over Trump in a key 2016 demographic: people who dislike both candidates.

These voters, who Trump’s data team called “double haters,” went for Trump over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by 30 points in 2016, according to exit polls.

In an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released Friday, they backed Biden by 19 points.

In the poll, 52% of people who said they dislike both Biden and Trump supported the Democratic nominee, while just 33% supported the president.

The survey of 1,118 registered voters was conducted Aug. 3-11. It has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.6 percentage points.

Governor: Trump, Pence Better Mask Up in Wisconsin

When Trump and Pence will visit Wisconsin next week, Democratic Governor Tony Evers said they better be prepared to follow public health guidelines.

“My expectation is they’re masking up,” he told reporters Thursday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Evers issued a statewide mandate July 30 requiring masks be worn indoors and in enclosed spaces on.

Trump will visit Oshkosh on Monday, the first day of the Democratic convention, which was supposed to be in Milwaukee. Pence will visit on Wednesday, the same day Harris accepts the vice presidential nomination.

The Democratic National Convention begins Monday.

