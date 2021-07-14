(Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence is calling on President Joe Biden to toughen his stance on China, including de-listing Chinese companies that don’t comply with U.S. accounting standards, withholding research funds and demanding that China reveal the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pence, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, is speaking at the Heritage Foundation in what’s being billed as his third major Indo-Pacific policy speech since taking office in 2017. The speech will also mark his first comments about the origins of Covid-19 since the end of his term, during which he led the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The former vice president will call on the Chinese to “come clean” about the origins of the coronavirus, with some scientists refusing to rule out the possibility of an accidental leak from a Wuhan research facility, according to Pence aides and a former Trump-Pence administration official who briefed reporters on his afternoon remarks. He’ll also call for withholding public and private funding for scientific research in China, the officials said.

The speech comes as Biden’s administration plans to warn U.S. companies this week of the increasing risks of operating in Hong Kong as Washington seeks to ramp up pressure over Beijing’s crackdown on the financial center.

The latest developments also occurred as White House officials discuss proposals for a digital trade agreement covering Indo-Pacific economies, including rules on the use of data, trade facilitation and electronic customs arrangements, according to people familiar with the plans.

In all, Biden is revealing a hard-edged China policy that administration officials say is a reaction to China’s own aggressive behavior.

Besides calling for the de-listing of some 240 Chinese companies, Pence will call for accelerating the decoupling of the U.S. and Chinese economies in key industries including technologies that touch on national security, agriculture, infrastructure and energy, as well as ending federal subsidies for U.S. farmland held by Chinese entities, the official said.

Pence also will address the cybersecurity probe that Chinese regulators launched into Didi Global Inc., the Uber-like ride-sharing app, within days of its $4.4 billion initial public offering in the U.S. That probe prompted a 24% plunge in the stock and losses by U.S. pension funds and other investors.

The former vice president will also call for moving the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing unless China ends its repression of ethnic Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region, the official said.

U.S.-China ties were already strained over the pandemic and tariffs imposed by the Trump administration when Pence left office in January. Relations between the world’s two biggest economies have only become more strained since then.

Pence joined the Heritage Foundation as a distinguished visiting fellow and launched the advocacy group Advancing American Freedom after he left office.

The former vice president has also given speeches in early presidential primary states looking ahead to a potential 2024 bid and spoke last month on the future of the Republican Party at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

