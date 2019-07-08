(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Mike Pence condemned Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for comparing U.S. migrant detention facilities to “concentration camps,” calling her remarks an insult to victims of the Holocaust.

“To compare the humane work of the dedicated men and women of Customs and Border Protection with the horrors of the Holocaust is an outrage,” Pence said Monday at the Christians United for Israel Washington Summit. “The Nazis took lives. American law enforcement save lives every day.”

The Trump administration has come under fire from Democratic lawmakers for conditions in detention centers on the border with Mexico, where migrants have been held in what their advocates say are unsanitary and unsafe conditions for weeks on end. Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, said last week she had visited a detention center where migrants told her they had been instructed by authorities to drink toilet water.

She has called the detention centers “concentration camps” in tweets.

“This slander of law enforcement was an insult to the 6 million killed in the Holocaust,” Pence said. “It should be condemned by every American of every political party everywhere.”

He conceded that U.S. detention centers are “overcrowded” but said that’s “because they’re overwhelmed.” CBP has reported apprehending more than 100,000 migrants crossing the U.S. border illegally in each of the last three months.

Pence accused Democrats of dismissing President Donald Trump’s characterization of the border situation as a “crisis” and for refusing to provide more money to immigration authorities until late June. Trump signed legislation on July 1 providing about $4.5 billion in emergency funding to improve conditions for migrants.

