(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence urged the United Nations Security Council to revoke the credentials of Venezuela’s UN envoy and throw its support behind interim President Juan Guaido as the legitimate leader of Venezuela.

“The Western Hemisphere has spoken with a clear voice –- nations across the world have spoken –- and now it’s time for the United Nations to speak,” Pence told the Security Council on Wednesday where he announced the U.S. would soon introduce a resolution supporting Guaido. “Nicolas Maduro is a dictator with no legitimate claim to power, and Nicolas Maduro must go,” he said, referring to the country’s president.

At one point during the hearing, Pence looked over at Venezuela’s envoy and said, “With all due respect, Mr. Ambassador, you shouldn’t be here. You should return to Venezuela and tell Nicolas Maduro that his time is up. It’s time for him to go.”

The U.S. has been seeking to lead a coalition of nations to isolate Maduro’s regime and shore up support for Guaido, the opposition leader who was declared interim president by the country’s national assembly. But a U.S. resolution calling for free and fair elections earlier this year was stymied by Russia and China, who have long been allied with Maduro’s government. A new resolution is likely to face similar opposition.

‘Utter Collapse’

With the crisis at a stalemate, humanitarian conditions in Venezuela have continued to decline. A report last week said the country’s health system is in “utter collapse.” It cited the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles and diphtheria, rising infant mortality and sharp increases in the transmission of infectious diseases including malaria and tuberculosis. Child malnutrition is widespread, according to the report by researchers at Human Rights Watch and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Following Pence, Russia’s UN envoy said his country wants to see an end to the humanitarian crisis, but he blamed the current situation on western interventions, saying the U.S. is “shamelessly expropriating Venezuelan assets.”

The International Monetary Fund suspended the Maduro regime’s access to almost $400 million from the fund, according to two people familiar with the matter, cutting off one of the government’s few remaining sources of hard currency.

Pence’s comments come as Secretary of State Michael Pompeo prepares to travel to South America this week to press for change in Venezuela. Pompeo will make stops in Chile, Paraguay, and Peru before heading to Cucuta, Colombia, the border town with Venezuela through which the U.S. has attempted to deliver humanitarian aid earlier this year.

Pence said the U.S. will provide an additional $60 million in humanitarian aid for Venezuela -- though, like earlier efforts, it wasn’t clear how that assistance would get into the country.

