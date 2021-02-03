(Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence said he’s opening a transition office and plans to move back to Indiana this summer.

The new office in the Washington area will manage correspondence, scheduling requests and official activities for Pence and his wife, former second lady Karen Pence, the former vice president’s office said in a release.

“The vice president and Mrs. Pence look forward to continuing to elevate causes that are near and dear to their hearts and serving the American people when called upon,” Pence’s office said in a statement.

The Pences are living in Northern Virginia and plan to move back this summer to Indiana, where Pence served as governor and a congressman before Donald Trump chose him to be his running mate in 2016, according to the statement.

Pence, a potential Republican presidential candidate in 2024, left office on Jan. 20 after refusing Trump’s pleas to reject Electoral College votes for Joe Biden during the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. The session was interrupted by a mob of Trump supporters storming the capital in a violent assault that left five people dead.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.