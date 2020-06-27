18h ago
Pence Events Postponed in Arizona, Florida as Virus Cases Spike
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Mike Pence has postponed campaign events scheduled for Arizona and Florida in the coming week as coronavirus cases jump in those states, said a senior Trump campaign official.
Pence, the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, still plans to travel to both states, as well as to Texas, to meet with the governors and health care teams there, said the official.
