(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Mike Pence, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will attend a secretive Republican gathering at the luxury Sea Island resort in Georgia this week, according to people familiar with the matter.

The AEI World Forum, hosted by the American Enterprise Institute, a right-of-center think tank, is a private event with a closely guarded guest list. It’s closed to the press, but is a magnet for GOP leaders and members of the business world.

Pence arrives Friday; he’ll deliver a speech and participate in a question-and-answer session on Saturday. Kushner will speak and do a Q-and-A on Thursday.

The vice president plans to highlight the administration’s economic policies, and will also touch on trade, immigration, border security and foreign affairs, according to a person familiar with his plans.

The conference in the past has drawn Republican presidential hopefuls looking to mingle with the people who bankroll and influence the ideas behind their campaigns.

“Because the gathering is off the record, we do not have any public information to share at this time,” AEI spokeswoman Veronique Rodman said in an email.

Another exclusive event this weekend will be held at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Chicago Cubs owner and Republican National Committee Finance Chairman Todd Ricketts will be there for an RNC event, as will the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

