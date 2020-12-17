(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Mike Pence is planning to travel to the Middle East and Europe after the Jan. 6 vote in Congress certifying the U.S. election results sealing President Donald Trump’s loss, according to two people familiar with his plans.

Pence’s overseas trip may include stops in Israel, Bahrain and Belgium, according to one of the people, who asked for anonymity to discuss plans before they are public. The vice president’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The trip comes as other members of the Trump administration -- including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner -- have made plans to travel abroad during Trump’s lame-duck presidency.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to be inaugurated Jan. 20, ending Trump’s term in office.

Pence’s planned travel was reported earlier by Politico.

