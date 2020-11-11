(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Mike Pence is postponing his a trip to Sanibel, Florida -- a regular vacation spot for his family -- as President Donald Trump fights to try to reverse his re-election defeat, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The vacation had been planned since before the election, but will be postponed until later this fall, according to one of the people, who asked not to be named to discuss information not yet public.

Pence said in a February speech that he’s been vacationing in Sanibel for 30 years. “The president goes to Palm Beach; I go to Sanibel Island,” he said.

Trump has mounted legal and public relations efforts in four states to try to sow doubt on the election outcome and throw out ballots in order to potentially swing the result in his favor. He has claimed without evidence that Joe Biden benefited from illegal votes.

Some of Trump’s allies have noted that Pence has been largely absent from the effort, beyond supportive tweets. One was issued Friday after Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., called out Republicans who aspire to run for president in 2024 for not doing more to back the president.

Pence said Monday on Twitter that he had told his staff “it ain’t over til it’s over, and this AIN’T over!”

Florida is also expected to have poor weather as Hurricane Eta is zeroing in on the state’s west coast where it could make landfall Thursday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.