(Bloomberg) -- The US Justice Department completed a “thorough and unrestricted search” for several hours at the office of Mike Pence’s advocacy organization and found no new documents with classified markings, an adviser for the former vice president said.

One binder with about three previously redacted documents was removed after the search of Pence’s Advancing American Freedom office in Washington, Pence adviser Devin O’Malley said in a statement.

The documents in the binder are believed to be related to debate preparations from the 2020 presidential campaign, according to a person familiar with the situation. The search was conducted with permission from Pence and a member of his legal team was present, the person said.

The search came a week after FBI agents discovered a document with classified markings during a search of Pence’s Indiana home. That added to a batch that was discovered last month by Pence and his lawyer, who searched it following the discoveries of classified material at President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware.

A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pence, a possible 2024 presidential candidate, has said he’s cooperating fully with authorities and was unaware that any classified or sensitive documents were in his home or offices.

