(Bloomberg) -- Secret Service agents guarding Vice President Mike Pence feared for their lives during the attack on the US Capitol, some of them asking colleagues over their radios to say goodbye to their loved ones, according to testimony at a hearing of the House Jan. 6 committee.

The committee released new Secret Service radio traffic that revealed agents became increasingly worried about their safety and that of Pence as they tried to navigate a path to safety through hallways filled with smoke and fast-approaching rioters.

The safety of Pence and Secret Service agents was put in jeopardy when President Donald Trump tweeted that Pence didn’t act to stop the counting of electoral votes, according to testimony given to the committee.

The committee’s prime-time hearing Thursday drew on testimony from senior aides who were in the White House with Trump during the attack describing repeated, fruitless attempts to persuade him to publicly urge his followers to leave the Capitol.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.