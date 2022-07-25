(Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence was forced to postpone a high-profile speech in Washington on Monday because of travel problems as a severe summer storm swept over the area.

The Heritage Foundation, where Pence was to deliver the address on Monday evening, announced that it had been put off.

“Due to unexpected severe weather and flight delays, the program with Vice President Pence is postponed for this evening,” the foundation said in a statement. “We are working to reschedule for a new date and time and will follow up as soon it is confirmed.”

The speech was notable because it was to take place a day before former President Donald Trump is to return to Washington for the first time since he left office, and speak to supporters.

Both men have been hinting that they may run for president in 2024.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.