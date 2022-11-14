Pence Says There Will Be Better Choices Than Trump in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence said he’s considering a run for president in 2024 even if Donald Trump makes another White House bid and that he thinks “we’ll have better choices” than the former president.

Trump is expected to announce on Tuesday that he’s running again, and Pence, whose new book will be published on the same day, was asked in an ABC News interview broadcast on Monday whether he thinks Trump deserves to be president again after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Pence said that’s up to the American people to decide but “I think we’ll have better choices in the future.” The former vice president added that he’s giving “prayerful consideration” to running in 2024, and if that means challenging his former boss, “so be it.”

Pence has campaigned for candidates in midterm election races around the country, delivered policy speeches and raised money for his advocacy group Advancing American Freedom. His memoir, “So Help Me God,” is set to be released Tuesday, and he will embark on a book tour.

Pence has broken with Trump over whether he had the authority to overturn the 2020 presidential election when he oversaw the counting of Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021. Pence refused Trump’s demand that he reject votes for Joe Biden in key swing states, prompting a mob of Trump supporters to storm the US Capitol, some of them chanting, “Hang Mike Pence.”

In the ABC interview, Pence described the harrowing experience for him and his family during the riot and his determination to remain at the Capitol to fulfill his constitutional duty to certify the Electoral count electing Biden.

Pence called Trump’s rhetoric at a rally right before the insurrection “reckless” and that he was “angered” by a Trump tweet that his vice president didn’t have the courage to do what must be done -- posted while the assault on the Capitol was underway and Pence and his family were fleeing the rioters.

“The president’s words that day at the rally endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building,” Pence told ABC. “The president’s words were reckless. It was clear he decided to be part of the problem.”

Testimony during the House committee hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection revealed that Trump was watching news coverage of the riot and didn’t call on anyone to intervene. Asked in the ABC interview why Trump wasn’t making those calls, Pence replied, “That’d be a good question for him.” The former president has asserted that he did nothing wrong on Jan. 6.

Pence routinely touts the accomplishments of the “Trump-Pence administration” but has sought to distance himself from his former boss, especially over Trump’s backward focus on the 2020 election he falsely claims was rigged and stolen rather than on the future.

