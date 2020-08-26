(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Mike Pence will make the case for a second term for himself and President Donald Trump Wednesday, capping a night at the Republican National Convention designed to emphasize the military, law enforcement and public displays of patriotism.

Pence is scheduled to speak from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, the site of a battle in the War of 1812 that inspired Francis Scott Key to write “The Star Spangled Banner.” Trump formally accepts his party’s nomination on Thursday. As he has on the previous two nights of the convention, the president is also expected to be part of the program on Wednesday.

The vice president’s appearance will involve combat veterans, according to people who asked not to be identified because it is intended as a surprise for viewers, with imagery intended at least in part as criticism of professional athletes who kneel during the national anthem.

Pence will speak in optimistic tones “honoring what makes America great” and outline the accomplishments of the Trump administration compared with “platitudes” from Biden, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said on a call with reporters on Wednesday.

Republicans have sought to capitalize on U.S. cultural divides and present themselves as defenders of freedom, while portraying Democrats and nominee Joe Biden as socialists bent on trampling American values. Democrats painted Trump at their convention last week as an incompetent and corrupt chief executive who threatens democracy.

Murtaugh said Pence, who leads the administration’s coronavirus task force, will also defend the administration’s handing of the pandemic “despite, he will note, a media obsessed with whatever the day-to-day distractions are in the swamp in Washington D.C.” -- not acknowledging that Trump himself often causes such distractions.

Democrats have hammered Trump for reacting too slowly to the pandemic that has killed more than 179,000 Americans, saying it would disappear and failing to marshal a national response plan. Republicans largely avoided focusing on the virus during their convention until first lady Melania Trump spoke at length on Tuesday night with sympathy for victims, saying her husband “will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted.”

The theme of Wednesday night’s program is “land of heroes,” and among the scheduled speakers are Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw, a decorated U.S. Navy SEAL veteran, and retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to the vice president. Richard Grenell, former acting Director of National Intelligence and U.S. ambassador to Germany, also is scheduled to speak.

Mick McHale, president of the National Association of Police Organizations, is expected to talk about why the group endorsed Trump this year after backing President Barack Obama twice. Also scheduled is Sam Vigil, whose wife was shot and killed in her New Mexico driveway and has supported Trump’s “Operation Legend” to deploy federal forces to cities to combat crime, the campaign said.

Trump said Wednesday he will send more law enforcement personnel and the National Guard to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where protests and violence have taken place after police shot an unarmed Black man, Jacob Blake, in the back.

Robert Unanue, chief executive of New Jersey-based Goya Foods Inc., is slated to speak. Trump and his supporters called for people to buy more of the company’s products after liberals called for a boycott in response to the Unanue’s comments at a roundtable for Hispanic leaders last month that the U.S. was “truly blessed” to have Trump as president.

Also scheduled to speak on Wednesday in their personal roles are Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump’s longest-serving aides who announced on Sunday she is leaving the administration at the end of the month to focus on her family.

Other speakers include second lady Karen Pence; Lara Trump, campaign adviser and the president’s daughter-in-law; and Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa, who is facing a competitive reelection battle of her own.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, a rising star in the party who hosted Trump at an Independence Day event at Mount Rushmore, is also slated to appear, as well as Representatives Elise Stefanik of New York and Lee Zeldin of New York, both members of Trump’s impeachment defense team in the House.

Sports figures included in the program are former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz, an advocate for holding college games despite the pandemic, the campaign said, and former National Football League player Burgess Owens, who is running for Congress in Utah this year but has ties to believers of QAnon, a conspiracy theory.

But the biggest spotlight on Wednesday is for Pence, 61, ahead of his own potential bid for the White House in 2024. Trump tapped Pence in 2016 partly for his pull with White evangelical Christians, especially after a tape surfaced late in the campaign with Trump talking about assaulting women.

The third night of the convention comes as the U.S. Gulf Coast is bracing for Hurricane Laura, which is poised to pummel the Texas-Louisiana border as a devastating Category 4 storm that could inflict as much as $25 billion in damage.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.