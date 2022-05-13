(Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence is planning to travel to Georgia to campaign for incumbent Governor Brian Kemp before that state’s primary, his latest public break with former president Donald Trump, who is backing Kemp’s opponent David Perdue.

Pence is scheduled to campaign alongside Kemp in Atlanta on May 23, a day before the primary. Trump recruited Perdue, a former US senator, to challenge Kemp for refusing to overturn his 2020 electoral loss to President Joe Biden.

A possible 2024 presidential candidate, Pence has increasingly put daylight between himself and his former boss. In March, he said that there is no room in the GOP for “apologists” of Vladimir Putin, days after Trump initially called the Russian president “pretty smart” as his armed forces prepared to invade Ukraine.

In February, Pence said that Trump was “wrong” to insist that he had the power to void the presidential election result and refuse to certify Biden’s victory.

Polls currently show Kemp with a wide, double-digit lead over Perdue in the gubernatorial race, despite Trump’s endorsement and a March rally he held in North Georgia. Georgia law stipulates that a candidate must get more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.

“Brian Kemp is one of the most successful conservative governors in America,” Pence said in a statement. “He built a safer and stronger Georgia by cutting taxes, empowering parents and investing in teachers, funding law enforcement, and standing strong for the right to life. Brian Kemp is my friend, a man dedicated to faith, family and the people of Georgia.”

