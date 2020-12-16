(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Mike Pence will publicly receive the coronavirus vaccine on Friday to “build confidence” in the shots as government officials raise concern that many Americans may refuse the injection.

Second lady Karen Pence will also be vaccinated during an event at the White House, according to his office. Surgeon General Jerome Adams will also attend.

President Donald Trump will encourage Americans to take the coronavirus vaccine though it isn’t clear when he’ll receive it, White House Press SecretaryKayleigh McEnany said this week.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to receive the vaccine as soon as next week, according to a transition official.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.