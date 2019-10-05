(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will not be part of a delegation scheduled to attend the enthronement ceremony of Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, according to members of Pence’s staff.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao will lead the delegation during the Oct. 22 visit to Japan, the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo and the White House said.

Pence was expected to attend a key post-accession ceremony for the emperor, who ascended the throne in May, according to Japanese newspaper The Mainichi.

--With assistance from Isabel Reynolds.

To contact the reporters on this story: Melissa Cheok in Singapore at mcheok2@bloomberg.net;Jennifer Jacobs in Washington at jjacobs68@bloomberg.net;Josh Wingrove in Washington at jwingrove4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, Melissa Cheok, John Harney

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.