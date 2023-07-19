(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., best known as the owner of Penfolds, will introduce its first China-sourced premium wine to the global market in August as the company faces mainland tariffs and a global cost-of-living crisis that’s crimping demand.

The first made-in-China wine in the Melbourne-based producer’s 2023 Penfolds Collection will be available in limited quantities worldwide at A$150 ($102) per bottle, the company said. The blend, likely to be met by skepticism over quality from oenophiles, combines cabernet sauvignon and marselan sourced from northwestern Ningxia and Shangri-la, in southwestern Yunnan.

The company has been exploring winemaking regions across China for years, Penfolds managing director Tom King said in an interview.

“Over the years, I think we have a deeper understanding and appreciation of the quality potential,” he said. “The one question I got asked regardless of where I was around in the world in the last year is, ‘when we will be able to try your first collection of Chinese wine?’”

Penfolds last year launched its first China-produced wine targeting the domestic market and built a local production hub in the mainland, a bid to capture more Chinese drinkers — and get around pricey tariffs Beijing leveled on Australian wine. China in 2020 slapped levies of as much as 200% — and in some cases, more — on Australian-made wine as trade and diplomatic relations soured.

Earlier this month Australia agreed to China’s request for an extra month to decide whether to lift duties on Australian barley, extending the suspension of a World Trade Organization case while Beijing reviews the restrictions. Australia expects to follow a similar process to remove trade barriers for wine, if an agreement is reached on barley.

Treasury already has a substantial global presence, with a stable of brands including Wolf Blass. The new China-made product could potentially widen the international reach for Penfolds, which accounted for 29% of Treasury’s revenue for the fiscal year ending June 2022.

Still, in launching its premium China-made product globally, Penfolds could face headwinds from a cost-of-living crisis that’s leading households around the world to cut back.

Attempts to tap China’s own massive consumer market and win over a younger generation of Chinese drinkers also come amid slowing economic growth in the mainland, which has even released a plan to boost household spending — though it’s been met with skepticism from economists who say it’s light on the kinds of policies that would meaningfully boost recovery.

