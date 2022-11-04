(Bloomberg) -- Australian winemaker Penfolds is aiming to win over a younger generation of Chinese drinkers with the sale of its first locally-made wine.

The red blend, under the company’s new One by Penfolds label, was launched in September in China, and sits in a collection that features wines produced in California and France. The wine has playful packaging and a presence on digital channels like JD and TikTok, while drinkers can access a suite of emojis via a QR code on the label. It retails at 228 yuan ($31) a bottle.

The shift by Penfolds parent Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. to selling Chinese-produced wine comes after Beijing in 2020 slapped tariffs of about 200% on Australian-made wine as trade and diplomatic relations soured. The move effectively shut off access to the industry’s most lucrative export market, which previously accounted for 40% of shipments, worth about A$1.2 billion.

The success of the product may depend on whether Penfolds can overcome a bias among Chinese against locally made wine, according to Fongyee Walker, an independent wine consultant based in Beijing.

“There’s still that perception, you know -- is it trustworthy, is it real wine?” Walker said.

Still, Penfolds’ reputation will likely give it an edge over other winemakers.

“Penfolds could probably be the one brand that gets away with it because their hard brand in China is so powerful,” Walker said. “So there is some potential for them to perhaps have some success in raising the profile of the domestic wines.”

Penfolds managing director Tom King is confident about demand in China.

“What we sell and we’re able to provide to consumers in China looks different to what it did in the past, and it will look different again in the future,” King said in an interview. “The challenge is that we don’t have enough wine necessarily to make available to everyone that we would like to.”

The next test could be whether overseas drinkers take to it -- though it might be some time before the wine is sold overseas. The company said it’s rolling out its One by Penfolds brand everywhere from June next year, but only the French and Californian products will be included in the global range. The China-made wine won’t be available outside the country due to limited quantities -- but that could one day change, King said.

“The ambition, at the end of the day, is to bring those wines to more consumers globally and eventually to be exporting,” he said. “Fantastic wines can be made in China. We would love to be part of that.”

