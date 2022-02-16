(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., the winemaker best known for its Penfolds brand, expects pent-up demand to underpin a significant increase in luxury-product sales after a rough period due to crippling China tariffs.

Sales of luxury products in 2022 by Australia’s largest listed wine maker, which include its 19 Crimes brand, are expected to surge by 70% from a year earlier, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data in an earnings presentation. Treasury shares surged the most in a year on Wednesday after the company reported first-half operating profit outside of China jumped.

The winemaker ramped up efforts to tap other markets after Beijing in 2020 slapped tariffs of more than 200% on product originating from Australia for a period of five years. Treasury has also been snapping up overseas estates in an effort to position itself closer to new export markets, as well as build out production of non-Australian-origin wines that could be sold to China.

“As borders open up, as tourism begins, as travel starts to open up,” that points to incremental luxury growth across the globe, Chief Executive Officer Tim Ford said during an earnings call with investors and analysts.

The company is positioning itself as a premium supplier for the international market, especially the U.S. It also plans to launch its French portfolio in August this year following acquisitions of production assets in Bordeaux, the famed wine-making region in France.

Treasury reaffirmed its intention to maintain a “significant” presence in China in order to keep alive the reputation of its brand, despite a sharp decline in earnings from the Asian nation over the second half of 2021. It slumped to just A$2 million from A$78.2 million a year earlier.

“We are continuing to explore the potential to produce a China-source Penfolds portfolio in the future,” said Tom King, the managing director of Penfolds.

