(Bloomberg) -- Penn Entertainment Inc. acquired the New York sports betting license held by Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s interactive unit and plans to introduce its ESPN Bet brand in the market this year.

Penn paid $25 million for the license, according to a statement from the company on Tuesday.

Wynn has dialed back its plans to build a national sports betting business, while Penn is redoubling its efforts after dumping the controversial Barstool Sports brand and signing a $2 billion licensing deal with ESPN last year.

“This is an important development that will bring ESPN Bet to the largest regulated online sports wagering market in North America,” said Penn Chief Executive Officer Jay Snowden in the statement.

