(Bloomberg) -- The University of Pennsylvania won’t require standardized testing for next year, bucking the trend of Ivy League peers Dartmouth, Yale and Brown.

“Students who are unable or choose not to submit test scores will not be at a disadvantage in the admissions process.,” Penn said in a statement Tuesday. “We will continue to evaluate all components of an individual’s application through our comprehensive review process.”

The school didn’t elaborate on reasons for keeping the policy.

Brown said on Tuesday it wants to use test scores to better see applicants in context, following reasoning announced last month by Yale and Dartmouth. Brown is also retaining preferences for “legacy” applicants whose parents graduated from the school and for the children of faculty and staff, while it studies the issue.

Since the Supreme Court ruling last June that said colleges can’t use race in admissions, school officials have been trying to figure out the best ways to recruit students. Dartmouth and Yale both said having a test score can give admissions officers more context about an applicant to determine if they can succeed at their schools. Brown’s announcement echoed those findings.

For years, advocates have argued against standardized testing, saying it favors wealthier students who can afford extensive test prep. But some schools have grown concerned that removing tests makes it harder to identify talented students from less privileged backgrounds.

Most colleges stopped requiring the examinations during the pandemic when test centers closed.

