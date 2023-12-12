(Bloomberg) -- The University of Pennsylvania appointed the dean of its medical school as interim president to replace Liz Magill, who resigned after an uproar over antisemitism on campus.

J. Larry Jameson, 69, who also serves as executive vice president of the university’s health system, will lead the Ivy League school effective immediately until a new president is named, Julie Platt, interim chair of the board of trustees, said Tuesday in a statement.

Jameson is a physician-scientist who has been in his posts at the health system and the Perelman School of Medicine since 2011. Together the two entities make up Penn Medicine, a $9.9 billion system that combines medical education, biomedical research and patient care.

“Larry is a world-class leader who has done an outstanding job at Penn Medicine,” said Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray. “He is exceptionally well suited to help the university move forward.” Gray and his wife are both Penn alumni who donated $55 million to Penn last year to fund cancer prevention.

Magill and board chair Scott Bok resigned on Dec. 9 after coming under intense pressure from alumni, donors and lawmakers.

Magill, Harvard University Preisident Claudine Gay and Massachusetts Institute of Technology chief Sally Kornbluth were excoriated by politicians, business leaders and alumni following their testimony before the House Education and the Workforce Committee last week at a hearing on campus antisemitism.

The three university leaders spent hours stressing the need to balance freedom of speech while providing a safe environment for students, but they failed to say outright that calling for the genocide of Jews is against school policy. Instead they offered narrow legal responses that quickly went viral on social media.

Harvard announced earlier on Tuesday that Gay would remain in her job.

Before coming to Philadelphia-based Penn, Jameson was dean of the Feinberg School of Medicine and vice president of medical affairs at Northwestern University. A pioneer in molecular medicine in the field of endocrinology, he received his medical degree with honors and a doctoral degree in biochemistry from the University of North Carolina.

Platt, who is serving as interim chair until a successor to Bok is named, also serves as the board chair of the Jewish Federations of North America.

