(Bloomberg) -- Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general told the U.S. Supreme Court that President Donald Trump shouldn’t be allowed to participate in a pending clash over late-arriving ballots.

Republicans are seeking to block an unspecified number of ballots that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said would count as long as they were mailed by Tuesday and arrive by Friday. Trump on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court for permission to intervene and effectively take over the case.

