Nov 6, 2020
Pennsylvania Court Orders Segregation of Provisional Ballots
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A Pennsylvania Court ordered county boards of election in the state to put aside provisional ballots cast on Election Day for voters whose absentee or mail-in ballots were received on time.
A judge of Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court said Friday the ballots should be separated to determine the validity of the provisional ballots and whether they can be counted.
The ruling came in a lawsuit brought a group of Pennsylvania Republicans that have been challenging what they believe defective ballots. They have also accused officials in Montgomery County, in the Democratic-leaning Philadelphia suburbs, of helping voters “cure” ballots that should considered invalid.
Republicans have filed several legal challenges over ballot-counting in Pennsylvania. The state’s 20 electoral votes are critical to any hope President Donald Trump still has of retaining the White House.
