(Bloomberg) -- Pennsylvania mail-in voters who took advantage of a deadline extension to provide missing proof of identification won’t have their ballots counted in the final tally because the official who made the change lacked the authority to do so, a state court ruled.

Commonwealth Court Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt ruled Thursday that Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar lacked the authority to extend the original Nov. 9 deadline by 3 days. The ruling means the battleground state that’s already been declared for President-elect Joe Biden can’t count ballots from voters who submitted missing ID between Nov. 10 and Nov. 12. Ballots with “cured” ID issues received before that aren’t being challenged.

President Donald Trump’s campaign sued over the extended deadline, and Leavitt previously ordered that ballots with late-arriving ID fixes be segregated. It’s not clear how many ballots fit that bill, though state officials have said suits over defective ballots can’t change the outcome of the race, in which Biden had a lead on Thursday afternoon of almost 54,000 votes.

