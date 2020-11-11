(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge will hear arguments next Tuesday on Pennsylvania’s planned motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump’s campaign seeking to block the state from certifying election results in favor of President-Elect Joe Biden.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, said in a scheduling order Tuesday evening that the Nov. 17 arguments will be followed two days later by a separate evidentiary hearing, the purpose of which wasn’t immediately clear.

Brann gave Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar until 5 p.m on Nov. 12 to file a motion to dismiss the suit, which her office has already said fails to state a valid legal claim. The judge, a Barack Obama appointee, on Tuesday denied Boockvar’s request to move the case to the state capital of Harrisburg.

