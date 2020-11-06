(Bloomberg) -- Republicans asked the U.S. Supreme Court to order Pennsylvania counties to segregate mail ballots arriving after Election Day, saying state officials haven’t gone far enough to make sure those votes can be invalidated if the GOP wins a legal challenge.

The state’s Republican Party is seeking to block ballots that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said would count as long as they were mailed by Tuesday and arrive by Friday. State officials have already told county officials to separate out those ballots.

The state’s top elections official, Kathy Boockvar, said Thursday the number of late-arriving ballots would be only a “tiny fraction” of the 60,000 received in the three days after the primary in June.

