Pennsylvania Must Segregate Some Flawed Ballots, Judge Says

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s campaign won a court order requiring Pennsylvania’s top election official to segregate mail-in ballots received from Nov. 10 through Nov. 12 for those voters who were asked to provide missing proof of identification.

The campaign and the national Republican party sued alleging the state had improperly extended the deadline for fixing ballots with missing IDs.

