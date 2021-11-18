(Bloomberg) -- The leaders of Pennsylvania’s biggest pension said they are stepping down, five months after a group of trustees at the $72.5 billion plan sought to oust them amid a federal probe.

James Grossman Jr., chief investment officer of the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System, will retire on May 1. Glen Grell, executive director, is retiring effective February 28. The PSERS board accepted their resignations at a Thursday board meeting. Both Grossman and Grell will remain on as senior advisers after their retirements.

