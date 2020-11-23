(Bloomberg) -- Pennsylvania Republicans filed a lawsuit in state court on Monday seeking to block the certification of election results in favor of President-elect Joe Biden. The deadline for counties to certify their results is later on Monday, with Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar free to certify statewide results shortly thereafter.

The state court filing comes after a lawsuit by President Donald Trump’s campaign seeking to block certification of Pennsylvania’s results was tossed by a federal judge on Saturday.

