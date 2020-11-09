19m ago
Pennsylvania Supreme Court to Consider Poll Observer Challenge
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Pennsylvania’s top court said it will consider a challenge to the way Republican observers were able to monitor ballot canvassing in the election.
On Thursday, a Pennsylvania appellate court reversed the dismissal of an earlier suit filed by Republicans seeking greater access to observe canvassing in Philadelphia -- the process of opening envelopes and preparing ballots for counting. Philadelphia County Board of Elections appealed to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
