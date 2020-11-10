(Bloomberg) -- Pennsylvania’s top election official is planning to move quickly to dismiss a lawsuit filed Monday evening by President Donald Trump’s campaign in order to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the swing state -- the very action the suit seeks to block.

Kathy Boockvar, Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State, said Tuesday in a court filing that she does not believe the lawsuit states a valid claim and that her office would seek an expedited ruling on the issue since she is “preparing to certify the results of the election.”

Trump’s campaign filed suit in federal court in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to block Boockvar from certifying the election results, alleging a variety of voting irregularities. It’s the latest effort by Trump and national Republicans to cast doubt on the outcome of last week’s vote. Most election-law experts say the campaign’s claims of rampant voter fraud across the U.S. lack merit.

Boockvar in her filing also requested the case be transferred from Williamsport to the Pennsylvania state capital of Harrisburg. U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann set a hearing for 3 p.m. local time.

