The campaign shouldn’t be allowed to “sow confusion and doubt” about the electoral process with a Hail Mary attempt to revive a substandard lawsuit that was dismissed by a federal judge, Pennsylvania’s elections chief, Kathy Boockvar, said in a filing Tuesday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia.

Boockvar, a Democrat, earlier Tuesday certified Biden’s victory in the state, but Trump’s campaign has argued in court filings that it can still “decertify” the result through litigation before Dec. 8, the safe harbor deadline for states to choose electors for the Electoral College vote on Dec. 14.

“The appellants’ relentless campaign to undermine the integrity of the presidential election and to disenfranchise millions of Pennsylvania voters should be brought to a swift and well-deserved end,” the state said in its filing on Tuesday.

‘Futile Litigation’

Lawyers for some of Pennsylvania’s most-populous counties, which are defendants in the suit, filed a separate brief Tuesday in which they said the appeal “seeks to needlessly draw out this futile litigation” as part of an effort “to undermine this election and, ultimately, democracy itself.”

Trump’s lawyers “have not offered even a modicum of factual or legal support for their gambit to stop certification of Pennsylvania’s election,” the counties said.

The appeals court is weighing the campaign’s request to revive a suit that aimed to block Pennsylvania from certifying the election result unless it threw out tens of thousands of mail-in ballots that it claimed were “illegal” because election officials allowed voters to fix minor errors before Election Day -- a practice that Boockvar encourage and isn’t barred by state law.

In a stinging dismissal, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann said the suit didn’t come close to offering the kind of evidence of illegal voting that would justify throwing out a single ballot, let alone disenfranchising millions by blocking certification.

The appeal seeks to force Brann to reconsider his refusal to let the campaign file an amended complaint -- a request the judge said had been made with “undue delay.”

