(Bloomberg) -- Britain will have a new prime minister by the end of July, with the first round of voting starting next week. The current favorite Boris Johnson says the party has to stop “banging on about Brexit,” and says the party face extinction if it doesn’t deliver the divorce.

Key Developments:

Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt won’t say if she’s running

Andrea Leadsom reiterates no-deal threat

Trump is weighing into the debate: he met Environment Secretary Michael Gove, who he said is “very good,” and is meant to meet Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, too. He spoke to Johnson by phone

Pound edges higher

Mordaunt Keeps Options Open (8:15 a.m.)

Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt declined to rule herself out of the Tory leadership race, saying she doesn’t want to upstage veterans celebrating the 75th anniversary of the World War II D-Day landings. She has until Monday to declare under party rules.

Pro-Brexit Mordaunt hinted that if she did stand -- and win -- she would seek to renegotiate Britain’s Withdrawal Agreement with the European Union.

“What I would say is that in recent days, discussions I have had with people on the EU side of the negotiating table; I am really optimistic,’’ she told BBC radio. “I think they understand that they have to move on some things.’’

The EU has repeatedly said in public it won’t renegotiate the divorce deal, but it’s open to redrafting the non-binding political declaration on what future ties should be.

Leadsom Says No-Deal Must Be on Table (8:10 a.m.)

Andrea Leadsom, a Brexiteer who resigned from May’s Cabinet last month, reiterated her plan for a so-called managed no-deal exit.

She told ITV that the problem in the negotiation led by Prime Minister Theresa May was that “nobody believed we would actually leave without a deal.”

Still, she defended supporting May’s deal for so long, saying it was “legally Brexit” and she would “vote for it again.”

Coming Up:

Prime Minister’s Questions at noon -- David Lidington stands in for May

Hustings continue on Wednesday for leadership candidates, organized by the centrists of the One Nation Conservatives group

Earlier:

