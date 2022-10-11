(Bloomberg) --

Some UK pension funds will need up to a year to rebalance portfolios, according to a consultant who spent months warning of impending collateral calls that have sent shockwaves through the industry in recent weeks.

The shifts in allocations by a sector that manages over $1 trillion in assets will impact everything from gilts to equities, said Elaine Torry, co-head of trustee defined-benefit investment at Hymans Robertson. That comes in the wake of forced selling by pension funds to cover margin calls, a situation that has led the Bank of England to make several interventions.

“Certainly in the conversations we’ve had every option was on the table in terms of where cash can be raised,” Torry said in an interview. “It won’t be a one-size-fits-all situation, how schemes come out of this.”

The sudden and historic rise in gilt yields put stress on the financial plumbing of the defined-benefit pension sector. Funds that used leverage in so-called liability-driven investment strategies were faced with emergency collateral calls, requiring forced liquidation of assets. The problems may be particularly severe for funds that diversified into illiquid assets such as real estate which, after selling off their more liquid assets, are now overexposed to these riskier investments.

UK Pensions Still Dumping Assets Before BOE Pulls Support

“The vast majority of the sales were in listed, publicly-traded assets like equities, corporate bonds, government bonds and some of your multi-asset growth funds,” Glasgow-based Torry said. “A number of clients have put in dealing instructions that haven’t settled yet” but have “kicked off the process” to sell illiquid assets.

The situation is complicated by the fact that higher bond yields are generally a good thing for defined-benefit pension programs as their liabilities are calculated in reference to market rates. While the sharp nature of the selloff has caused short-term liquidity issues, in the medium- to long-term it may allow these funds to adjust their risk appetite. Data Tuesday showed defined-benefit pension programs’ funding surplus increased around £60 billion ($66 billion) last month.

“Funding levels have generally improved, giving schemes scope to de-risk,” said Simeon Willis, chief investment officer at consultancy XPS Pensions Group. “So they will be coming out of equities, coming out of credit, also coming out of other illiquid asset classes, or at least getting the ball rolling.”

