(Bloomberg) -- Whether to buy the dip in stocks is among the most pressing questions in markets. For one big investor the answer is indeed yes -- at least outside the U.S.

Sunsuper Pty.’s Ian Patrick, the chief investment officer set to control Australia’s second-biggest pension pot, is arming his fund for the long haul by scouting for bargains in the U.K. and Europe.

Shares there are cheaper compared to U.S peers and “classic signals” are not pointing to an imminent recession or financial crisis in the region, he said in an interview. His fund is set to merge with larger rival QSuper by the end of this month, when he’ll then oversee about A$230 billion ($163 billion) of assets.

“You could say that we’ve been buying the dip,” said Patrick, who currently oversees A$85 billion at Sunsuper. Markets were lulled into a false sense of what the “new normal” looked like last year “and this is a bit of a return to reality,” he said.

Global equities have been shaken by concerns that faster-than-expected monetary-policy tightening will derail economic growth. MSCI Inc.’s index of world shares is down some 5% this year and the so-called “fear gauge” for U.S. stocks, the Cboe Volatility Index, remains at above-average levels.

Patrick reckons European and U.K. stocks have been weighed down by weaker fundamentals and capital flight to big tech firms, making their valuations more attractive than for U.S. peers.

They’ve also been hit by negative sentiment fueled by demographics, structural economic issues and geopolitical tussles, he said. Sunsuper’s equity bets are currently tilted toward durables and materials over tech.

The fund’s stance is similar to one it took in September 2020, preferring European shares and developed markets outside the U.S. in a bet that vaccine developments would provide a fillip to equities. Since then, the S&P 500 Index has climbed 32%, while the STOXX Europe 600 Price Index gained 27% and the FTSE 100 increased 25%.

Avoiding Value Traps

“We fully anticipate that on a month-by-month basis, or even a half-year by half-year basis, that valuation differential won’t necessarily be realized, but we’re confident in the medium term it is,” Patrick said. “There is absolutely the chance that you could go three years before the position is rewarded.”

Patrick said he avoids so-called value traps by being “very disciplined” on bet sizes, and spreading cash across geographies to ensure no one position is dominant. The strategy saw Sunsuper return 16.5% last year, the nation’s third-best performing pension, beating the industry’s 13.4% median gain.

To protect the portfolio from market shocks, Patrick is shying away from bond markets even as yields hit their highest levels since the pandemic began. Outside stocks, Sunsuper instead prefers private credit, infrastructure and utilities assets with revenue streams not linked to economic growth and foreign currencies to help cushion any volatility.

“Definitely pricing in bond markets is less extreme than it was, but the conditions for a reversion to previous very low levels don’t appear to be imminent, or part of the medium term horizon,” he said. “There are other ways to set the portfolio up for a desired level of defensiveness.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.