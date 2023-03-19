(Bloomberg) --

France will press ahead with an overhaul of its retirement system despite street protests and no-confidence votes planned for Monday, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

There won’t be a majority in Parliament for the no-confidence motions, Le Maire said in an interview published late Saturday by Le Parisien newspaper. French unions are striking and protesters have taken to the streets against the pension reform, which President Emmanuel Macron pushed through by fiat Thursday for fear of losing the vote in Parliament.

“The people’s representatives will have their say in a sovereign manner Monday,” the finance minister said. “The law will have to be applied. The freedom to protest is complete, but no violence should be tolerated anywhere.”

If a no-confidence motion is approved, it would nullify the pension bill and force Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to resign. Macron would then have to appoint a new government.

Le Maire repeated the government’s view that the reform, which will extend the retirement age for many people to 64 from the current 62, is necessary to stabilize the finances of the pension system.

“I understand the concerns and anxieties of our compatriots, but it is certainly not by denying the economic realities that we will be better off,” Le Maire said. “To finance our social model, one of the most generous in the world, we must gradually, for those who can, work more.”

The police on Saturday banned protests at Place de la Concorde, the square just across the Seine from the National Assembly building, and on the Champs Elysées. A few hundred protesters briefly occupied a shopping mall in central Paris, and demonstrators later gathered at Place d’Italie in the southeast of the capital. Police arrested 169 people nationwide, including 122 in Paris, according to the Interior Ministry.

Protesters shattered windows and scrawled graffiti at the office of Eric Ciotti, a member of Parliament and head of the center-right Les Republicains, in the southern city of Nice. He and the party as a whole supported Macron’s retirement plan, though some members defected to the opposition, helping to doom the proposal in Parliament.

Philippe Martinez, the head of the CGT union, said labor groups condemn violence tied to the protests, most of which have occurred without incident. But labor leaders warned Macron that discontent was mounting, he said Sunday on BFM TV. “It’s his responsibility if the anger has risen to this level,” he said.

A nationwide protest is planned for Thursday, while smaller demonstrations are taking place around the country this weekend.

Separately, Le Maire, asked about the woes of Credit Suisse Group AG, said French banks are solid and savers have nothing to worry about. But time is pressing and a resolution needs to be found to the bank’s problems, he said in a separate interview with France 3 television. He’s discussed the matter with the Swiss finance minister, Karin Keller-Sutter, and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

“It will be a relief on the day that it’s done,” he said of talks for UBS Group AG to buy Credit Suisse. “On Credit Suisse, we need a rapid, massive and credible solution.”

