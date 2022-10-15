(Bloomberg) -- Pressure is growing for a sweeping rethink of the UK’s pension fund regulation after the sector’s near-implosion wreaked havoc across financial markets and helped bring about a humiliating government retreat.

Pensions were caught on the hop by rapidly rising gilt rates after the government’s mini-budget last month, forcing them into a wave of asset sales. The Bank of England stepped in to contain what it saw as “fire sale dynamics” -- an emergency measure that’s already prompting questions about why a huge but hitherto sleepy corner of the financial sector could spiral in this way.

At the heart of the turmoil were funds using liability-driven investments, a form of financial engineering to match pensioners’ guaranteed income, known as defined benefit, with long-term returns. In attempting to solve the funding gaps that have felled UK pension plans in the past, the web of investments and hedging tactics created a short-term liquidity crunch and mark-to-market losses of as much as £150 billion ($169 billion).

Kwasi Kwarteng, the chancellor whose spending plans marked the start of the selloff, was fired on Friday after just five weeks in the job. New oversight, accounting reforms or a closer look at the role of trustees could all be in play as the sector picks up their pieces from the last few weeks of chaos.

“It is really time to look at the regulation of LDIs and their accounting,” Mike Rake, ex-president of the Confederation of British Industry, said in an interview.

Ultimate responsibility for the funds at the center of the turmoil rests with The Pensions Regulator, based in the seaside town of Brighton. Chief Executive Officer Charles Counsell has said his officials don’t record in-depth data on the scale of collateral or leverage used by pension programs, nor do they ask every one to provide this information.

“Generally speaking, from our engagements, and by speaking with the investment industry, we have good intelligence about what is happening in the DB investment market and the types of investment strategies adopted,” he said in a letter on Oct. 10 to Parliament’s work and pensions committee.

The overall size of liabilities that were hedged with LDI strategies quadrupled to almost £1.6 trillion ($1.8 trillion) in the decade through 2021, according to the UK’s Investment Association. That compares with a UK government debt market worth about £2.3 trillion. LDI has led to an exodus of pensions out of equities and into the relatively steady world of bonds, coupled with derivatives to hedge against inflation and years of ultra-low interest rates that under accounting rules raised their liabilities.

Unregulated Trustees

Pension fund trustees are responsible for ensuring the programs are run properly and that members’ benefits are secure. Trustees “are essentially unregulated and unsupervised in this context, which seems antiquated,” said Barney Reynolds, global head of the financial services industry group at law firm Shearman & Sterling. While professional managers advise trustees, they got it wrong in this instance, and trustees should be ultimately accountable for overall investment policies, he said.

“The key thing for us to understand now is: where did the thinking come from on gilts and why did people think it was OK? Was it ever sensible? Who should have adjusted it over time?” he said. “These are systemic questions.”

Some of the biggest names in the financial world run LDI strategies on behalf of pension funds. BlackRock Inc. has about 20%, or $250 billion, of the UK LDI market. “We want to work with the regulators, be a part of this to try to say if volatility is going to continue to be this large, maybe there has to be whole redesigning of some of the products, whether that is in a commingled fund or in separate accounts,” Larry Fink, chief executive officer, said on an earnings call on Thursday. “We are going to be part of the solution.”

While banks and insurers toiled through years of regulatory overhaul to lower system-wide risks after the 2008 financial crisis, the pensions industry was largely spared. Even so, regulatory pressure did send pensions into similar investments and helped create the current crisis, said Ros Altmann, a peer and former UK pensions minister.

“By driving schemes to operate in much the same way as each other, the systemic risk of such massive asset pools simultaneously suffering the same losses was never modeled for the degree of instability that occurred,” she said. Still, she questioned whether any responsible regulator could completely prepare pensions for a crisis like this, where they were forced to retreat from their safest holdings. “The waste of resources entailed would undermine the system,” she said.

Jim O’Neill, former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economist and chairman of investment company Northern Gritstone, said the drama exposed a wider dilemma. “We have this enormous financial services industry that pension funds and insurance companies are at the core of, but they typically invest in relatively low risk instruments. They have taken a lot of leverage to try and get the returns that savers expect,” he said. “Why have we got a system that constantly incentivizes these guys to constantly buy more and more gilts instead of equities and venture capital and long-term infrastructure?”

Next Steps

British regulators looked at the risks of a selloff in the gilt market as far back as 2018 in a series of stress tests that considered cash demands on some of the largest pension funds. At the time, the BOE said there was “no major systemic vulnerability arising from derivatives margin calls on non-banks.”

The BOE said on Wednesday that it would work with The Pensions Regulator and the Financial Conduct Authority to ensure that tougher standards are in place for pension plans and LDI managers in the future.

Officials are so far tight-lipped about possible rule changes. A spokesman for the pensions watchdog declined to comment and said legislation was a matter for the government. A spokesman for the Bank of England also declined to comment, saying the pensions regulator was responsible, and it was for the government to decide who and what to regulate. A spokeswoman for the FCA referred questions to the government. Representatives for the Department for Work and Pensions and the Treasury didn’t immediately respond to emails.

The Treasury Committee, a group of MPs that scrutinizes the department, plans to question Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor of the BOE, on market fluctuations and the fallout from the budget on Oct. 19. Representatives for the Treasury Committee and the Work and Pensions Committee declined to comment.

For some, it’s inevitable the present framework reflects the last financial crisis rather than threats just around the corner. “Financial markets experience moments of excess and crisis,” O’Neill said. “The idea that you can regulate to stop any financial crisis in future is, in my opinion, just speculative and naive.”

