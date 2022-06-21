(Bloomberg) -- The UK government said the state pension will rise in line with inflation this year, a handout to elderly Britons even as Boris Johnson warned that doing the same for public sector salaries would not be feasible.

Pensions will increase in step with September’s consumer price index, which is due to be “significantly higher than the forecast inflation rate” for the next fiscal year, Simon Clarke, chief secretary to the Treasury, said in a written response to a question in Parliament on Tuesday. It means pensioners are in line for a double-digit percentage increase in their payments next year.

The generous offer to pensioners will play well with Johnson’s Conservative Party base, but is a politically sensitive move at a time when the government is warning both public bodies and private companies to be cautious with pay increases to avoid stoking inflation. Britain’s inflation rate is at a 40-year high of 9%, and the Bank of England expects it to be above 11% from October.

Recent remarks from Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and the Bank of England point to a hardening in attitude to inflation and suggest a switch of emphasis, from supporting growth to preventing a 1970s-style price spiral.

In its readout from the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Johnson’s office said there was a “discussion on the importance of fiscal discipline” and that Sunak had “emphasized that the government had responsibility to not take any action that would feed into inflationary pressures.”

Johnson also told ministers the government must ensure pay settlements are sensible and do not seek to match inflation, his spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters at a regular briefing afterward.

But keeping the triple lock -- where pensions rise by earnings growth, inflation, or 2.5%, whichever is highest -- will push against those efforts. The policy, also announced by Sunak in May when he revealed an emergency cost-of-living package to support Britons, is a boon to the older demographic, who tend to be more likely to turn out to vote and back the Tories at elections.

