J D Wetherspoon Plc: The pub chain expects its losses for the year to be higher than expected as a result of higher spending on labour, repairs and marketing.

The company said the expected boom in pub sales after lockdown due to pent up demand hasn’t materialized in the sector, noting that sales in major city centers, apart from London, have been stronger than suburbs

BT Group Plc: The telecoms company’s digital arm plans to hire about 2,800 people in the UK and India, cutting its reliance on contracted labour.

The hiring will take its internal headcount up to 6,300 by 2024, but the company doesn’t expect an impact on its financial guidance as the costs of hiring will be offset by less spending on contracted employees

Competition and Markets Authority: The UK’s markets regulator has started an investigation into the purchase of freelance services that support the production and broadcasting of sports content in the UK.

The regulator didn’t provide further details, but said it is investigating suspected breaches of competition law by at least BT Group, IMG Media Limited, ITV Plc, and Sky UK Limited

Outside The City

Rishi Sunak heads a final list of eight candidates seeking to become the next Conservative Party leader and prime minister.

Conservative MPs are due to cast their ballots from 1:30 p.m. today, with the result of the first round to be announced at 5 p.m. The candidate with the least support is knocked out, along with anyone receiving fewer than 30 votes.

It's likely Sunak will proceed to the final stage of the election process, but winning over a majority of the 200,000 Conservative party members will prove more difficult, Bloomberg Opinion’s Marcus Ashworth argues.

In Case You Missed It

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said policy makers are prepared to move borrowing costs higher in bigger steps to control inflation, his most explicit comment yet on the scale of tightening under consideration.

As the travel chaos in Europe continues to unfold, Heathrow may be one of the most prominent names in the news — but it’s far from the worst offender. Here are the 10 airports that currently rank worst for delays.

And Chelsea FC’s new owners are grappling with a potential tax liability over luxury cars the team gave its players in recent years, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Looking Ahead

Heavy day of summer company updates awaits us tomorrow with homebuilder Barratt Developments Plc, emerging markets asset manager Ashmore Group Plc and utilities company Severn Trent Plc all due to report.

Mining firm Rio Tinto Plc will also provide production figures later in the evening in the wake of a recent selloff in European miners amid global growth fears.

