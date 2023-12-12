(Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon is accelerating maintenance and operations support for Israel’s fleet of F-35s, which are being used to attack Hamas and to stay on alert against other regional threats, Defense Department officials disclosed.

“Notably in Israel, we see surging sustainment support in operations that maximizes fleet readiness with 35 of 39 Israeli Air Force F-35A aircraft” exceeding “expectations in combat,” William LaPlante, the under secretary of defense for acquisition, said Tuesday in a prepared statement to a House Armed Services subcommittee outlining the $438 billion acquisition program’s 2023 accomplishments.

Israel is conducting air strikes and a ground offensive in Gaza aimed at eliminating Hamas, which is designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union, following the group’s Oct. 7 attack that killed 1,200 people and saw about 240 taken hostage. The retaliatory operations have left more than 17,000 people dead, according to the enclave’s Hamas-run health ministry.

Air Force Lieutenant General Michael Schmidt, the program manager for the fighter built by Lockheed Martin Corp., said in his prepared testimony that “since early October, the F-35 program has delivered surge support to Israel.”

He said the ally’s air force is “achieving exceptional mission capability rates, and the aircraft is proving resilient. We’re learning a tremendous amount and will apply lessons learned to enhance fleet readiness across the globe.”

Israel has said little about the F-35’s role in its attacks against Hamas. Israel did reveal that the jet destroyed a cruise missile in flight.

The Israeli Air Force declared the F-35 operational in 2017 and was slated to have 50 of the fighter aircraft it named “Adir” or “Mighty One,” in a first installment. In July, Israel announced it wanted to buy an additional 25, bringing the total to 75.

