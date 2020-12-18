(Bloomberg) -- Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller has ordered Pentagon officials to pause cooperation with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The move came after the Defense Department initially said it was cooperating with the transition that’s underway across the federal government with just over a month before Biden’s inauguration.

The halt in cooperation was reported earlier Friday by Axios, which said that Pentagon officials downplayed the development as a delay until the new year. Defense Department spokespersons didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

